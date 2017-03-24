MAR 24, 2017 STE. GENEVIEVE TO PURCHASE PUMPER TRUCK FOR FIRE DPT (Audio)
(Ste. Genevieve) The City of Ste. Genevieve approved a plan to purchase an expensive piece of equipment for the
MAR 24, 2917 COLLEGE MORALE STRAINED WITH BUDGET CUTS (Audio)
(Park Hills) Lower enrollment and cuts in state funding have impacted colleges across the state.
Continue Reading...
Continue Reading...
MAR 23, 2017 PERRYVILLE CITY COUNCIL MAKE $600,000 PURCHASE (Audio)
(Perryville) Perryville City Council awarded a local business the opportunity to work on the Edgemont Boulevard extension project.
City Administrator Brent Buerck says the
MAR 23, 2017 CADET MAN FACING DRUG AND BURGLARY CHARGES (Audio)
(Cadet) A Cadet man has been charged with felony burglary, felony armed criminal action, felony unlawful use of a